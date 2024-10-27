Lamine Yamal suffers alleged racist abuse in El Clasico win

Barcelona’s incredible El Clasico win at Real Madrid featured another historical milestone for Lamine Yamal.

La Blaugrana stormed the Bernabeu with a 4-0 victory in their best league away win in Madrid since 2022.

Despite a low-key first half showing, four goals after the break turned the tide, with Lamine Yamal firing home the third as his first-ever El Clasico goal.

Lamine Yamal has smashed a record which has stood for 7️⃣7️⃣ years! 🤯 Check out his player profile 👇https://t.co/4n0H4mWx3E pic.twitter.com/Lioqd5Y09Q — Flashscore.com (@Flashscorecom) October 26, 2024

Aged 17 years and 106 days old, the teenage sensation became the youngest ever scorer in the fixture, as his meteoric rise continues.

However, as reported via Diario Sport, there was a disgraceful moment caught on camera during his celebrations.

🚨La Liga are poised to investigate racist abuse of Lamine Yamal from Real Madrid fans in El Clasico https://t.co/Ei1anTuoFz — Football España (@footballespana_) October 27, 2024

Clips circulating on social media appear to capture a Real Madrid fan hurling racist abuse at him, which translates to ‘P*to M*ro’ with captain Raphinha bringing him from the shouts from the stands.

La Liga are expected to offer an update on the situation in the coming days with Real Madrid investigating those involved in the abuse.