La Liga round-up: Osasuna stun Real Sociedad, late penalty denies Valencia and Real Betis defeat Atletico Madrid

MD11 of the 2024-25 La Liga season continued on Sunday with four more matches played across Spain: Real Betis were in action against Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad hosted Osasuna in a Basque derby, Valencia travelled to take on Getafe, while Leganes and Celta Vigo faced off in Madrid.

Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid

It’s back-to-back La Liga victories for Real Betis, who were excellent against Atletico Madrid. An early Jose Maria Gimenez own goal was the difference, although the hosts missed several big chances, which would have ensured an even more comfortable success.

Real Sociedad 0-2 Osasuna

Real Sociedad’s four-match unbeaten run in La Liga has ended at the hands of Osasuna. Two first half goals were enough for the visitors, with Lucas Torro and Ante Budimir both on the scoresheet.

A brilliant first half from Osasuna on the break! 🔥 Ante Budimir makes it 2-0 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZbWo4e6Pgf — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 27, 2024

Getafe 1-1 Valencia

It’s now five matches without a win for Valencia, as they were denied late on by Getafe. Enzo Barrenechea opened the scoring for Los Che, but a late Mauro Arambarri penalty meant a share of the spoils.

Leganes 3-0 Celta Vigo

It was an emphatic victory for Leganes in the early kick-off, as they saw off Celta Vigo in convincing fashion. Three second half goals were the difference, with Diego Garcia, Darko Brasanac and Sergio Gonzalez all scoring.