Girona problems pile up as injury list reaches double figures

Girona’s start to the season has been challenging, to say the least. Saturday’s defeat at Las Palmas was a second loss in a row for the Catalans, who are currently languishing in 13th place in the La Liga standings – what’s more, they are also in the midst of a seriously worrying injury crisis.

Daley Blind returned against Las Palmas after four weeks out, but fellow defender Alejandro Frances sustained an injury during the first half in Gran Canaria – as per Diario AS, he joins Oriol Romeu, Yaser Asprilla, Christian Portu, Abel Ruiz, Ivan Martín, Viktor Tsygankov, Jhon Solís, Bryan Gil and Pau Lopez on the treatment table.

As a result, Girona will not be able to rest many first team players for the midweek trip to Extremadura, whom they face in the Copa del Rey – the knock-on effect is that those that play won’t be able to have a proper rest before next weekend’s La Liga fixture against Leganes.