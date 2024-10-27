Diego Simone takes blame for woeful Atletico Madrid performance against Real Betis

Atletico Madrid’s poor week ended in miserable fashion, as they were defeated 1-0 by Real Betis on Sunday evening. It could have been a far worse result for Los Colchoneros, but poor finishing from the hosts meant that it was only goal that proved to be the difference.

There was plenty of criticism for Atleti’s performance, especially in the first half, at the Benito Villamarin. Diego Simeone took responsibility for the abject display, as per MD.

“It’s clear that the start of the game was not good. The first play came, they scored, they came up and we couldn’t play the game we wanted. It is clear that the preparation of the match by me was not good. We spoke at half-time, we improved and it allowed us to have some options that we didn’t realise. But at least they brought us closer to tying the game.

“I have not managed to give the players what they needed for this match. We prepared it in one way but we couldn’t do it. The coach has an idea, the players represent him but it’s the coach’s fault.”

It’s back-to-back defeats for Atletico Madrid after the loss to Lille in midweek. Simeone will need to pick his side up ahead of next week, that’s for sure.