Diego Simeone to drop struggling star for Real Betis test

Diego Simeone will make changes to his Atletico Madrid side at Real Betis following a poor 3-1 UEFA Champions League loss to Lille.

Los Rojiblancos continue to struggle in Europe this season and they were overpowered in the closing stages by their midweek French visitors.

That result leaves Simeone’s charges with just three points from their first three games in the new league phase format of the tournament.

Ahead of a return to domestic action, the Argentinian will reshuffle for the trip to Andalucia, with struggling striker Alexander Sorloth dropped.

Sortloth endured another frustrating night against Lille, despite scoring twice in the 3-1 derby win over Leganes last weekend, as his form fluctuates.

That double was his first goal since the opening weekend of the campaign and Simeone is yet to find a role that fits the Norwegian in his team.

After missing three clear chances, Simeone replaced him late on against Lille, with Samuel Lino set to come in at Real Betis as per Marca.