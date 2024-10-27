“Consequences” expected at Real Madrid as Florentino Perez reflects on El Clasico defeat

Real Madrid are dealing with the fallout from Saturday’s humiliating 4-0 defeat at home to Barcelona. The opening weeks of the 2024-25 season had already been challenging for Los Blancos, but the El Clasico loss has taken things to another level.

Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti is not expected to be fighting to save his job. This has also been confirmed by Relevo, although it is also reported that there will be “consequences” at Real Madrid on the back of Saturday’s defeat.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was especially hurt by the result, and the report states that it is something that he will not forget for a little while. Alongside the Champions League final and Ballon d’Or gala, El Clasico is one of the key events that are focused on by Los Blancos.

Perez will put Real Madrid’s embarrassment behind him for now, as he prepares to celebrate Vinicius Junior’s 2024 Ballon d’Or success, which will be confirmed on Monday. However, that may only be a temporary break.