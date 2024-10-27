Barcelona attacking trio lead Manchester City in Europe’s goal table

Barcelona continue to set new benchmarks this season as the goals flow for La Blaugrana.

The Catalans giants extended their lead at the top of La Liga this weekend via a sensational 4-0 El Clasico win at Real Madrid.

Victory in the capital underlines the potential to win a major title this season as their attack causes havoc across Europe.

Veteran star Robert Lewandowski netted twice inside two second half minutes, to stun the hosts, before his attacking partners Lamine Yamal and Raphinha added a late goal each.

Lewandowski is now clear at the top of the La Liga scoring charts with 14 goals with Lamine Yamal on 5 and stand-in captain Raphinha on six.

Across all competitions the trio have a combined tally of 33 with a league total of 25.

Both figures puts them at the top of the ‘European Top 5’ table ahead of Premier League giants Manchester City and Bayern Munich’s top three scorers.

City’s top three scorers have 16 combined in league action with Erling Haaland on 11.