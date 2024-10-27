Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski on course to better previous 55-goal season

It would be an understatement to say that Robert Lewandowski has had an incredible start to the 2024-25 season. After scoring two more against Real Madrid on Saturday, the veteran striker is now on to 17 goals for the season – 14 of those have come in La Liga, and already, he has twice as many as his closest challenger (Ayoze Perez, 7) in the Pichichi Trophy race.

Lewandowski’s 17 goals have come in 14 appearances, which is an average of 1.21 goals per game. If he were to maintain this form throughout the season, he would better his best-ever scoring campaign, as per Diario AS.

During the 2020-21 season, Lewandowski scored 55 goals in 48 appearances for Bayern Munich. That was at an average of 1.15 goals per game, so for now, he is on course to do even better, despite being 36 years of age.

Lewandowski has been reborn this season, and it is perhaps no surprise that Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has been the catalyst in this, as Flick was the Pole’s coach during the aforementioned campaign when he scored 55 goals.