Barcelona have preserved their record as the club with the longest La Liga unbeaten run at 43 games.

The two old rivals met in El Clasico action this weekend in their first meeting of the 2024/25 season in Madrid.

The pressure of the occasion was palpable on the night as Barcelona produced an incredible showing to secure a 4-0 win in the Spanish capital.

Victory means the post game record books will not change with Barcelona remain as the outright La Liga leader in the all-time table as Real Madrid are held at 42.

Barcelona’s 43-game unbeaten run in La Liga was ended in May 2018 but their old foes will now reset from zero following a crazy night in Madrid.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich currently hold the record for the longest unbeaten league run, in Europe’s top five leagues, with a 53-game run ended in March 2014.

They can now breath easy with Real Madrid not able to challenge again until at least 2026.