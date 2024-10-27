Barcelona handed further good news after El Clasico rout as player returns from injury

After Saturday’s 4-0 El Clasico victory over Real Madrid, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick announced that his squad would be rewarded with two days off. However, they were in on Sunday for a recovery session, and the novelty that took place during this was the return of Eric Garcia.

During the warm-up before last weekend’s victory against Sevilla, Garcia pulled up with a muscular injury. Subsequently, he also missed the matches against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, although he has now returned to training for the first time since suffering the blow.

Eric García has returned to train with the group. @jbatalla7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 27, 2024

Garcia wasn’t missed in the three matches that he was unavailable for, although his return will still be anticipated by Flick, who can now welcome back another defensive option ahead of next weekend’s Barcelona derby against Espanyol. As per MD, the 24-year-old will be back for that match, barring any setbacks in the coming days.

Currently, things are looking very rosy at Barcelona, and Garcia’s returns certainly adds to that.