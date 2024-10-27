Barcelona highlight first choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen replacement

Barcelona are reportedly planning a change in goal next summer amid concerns over Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s return.

The German international has seen his campaign cut short following a serious knee injury and resultant surgery.

The setback allowed Barcelona to activate a La Liga rule on signing a free agent as goalkeeping cover outside the transfer window.

Polish veteran Wojciech Szczesny has since been drafted in as experienced cover with Inaki Pena stepping up from Ter Stegen’s deputy to be first choice.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona are ready to battle Manchester City for Porto star Diogo Costa in 2025.

The Portugal international is available as part of a potential €45m transfer deal, if either side formalises their interest, and make an offer.

Barcelona will assess the situation again at the start of 2025, but Szczesny will not stay beyond his short term deal which ends in June, and there doubts over Ter Stegen’s performance level on his return.