Athletic Club star linked with Serie A switch

Athletic Club star Oihan Sancet is a rumoured transfer target for Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The Basque midfielder has developed into one of La Liga’s top all-round midfielders in recent seasons with four goals already scored so far in 2024/25.

However, despite his importance at the Estadio San Mames, Inter Milan are considering an offer to tempt him away from Spain to Italy in 2025.

As per reports from Fichajes.net, Inter Milan have highlighted the 24-year-old as an option due to his goal scoring ability and versatility across the engine room.

However, he is currently tied to Athletic Club on a contract until 2032, as part of the club’s policy of creating lengthy contracts for key players.

Inter Milan are likely to be quoted in the region of €40m as a potential asking price, but they are in a greater position to offer UEFA Champions League football next season, with squad changes expected in Bilbao if Nico Williams moves on.