“All my support” – Vinicius Junior stands with Barcelona stars subjected to racist abuse during El Clasico

Saturday’s El Clasico showdown, which ended in a 4-0 victory for Barcelona, was overshadowed by racist incidents. Lamine Yamal was targeted upon scoring the Catalans’ third goal at the Santiago Bernabeu, and later on, it was also confirmed that Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati were also subjected to abuse.

Vinicius Junior, who himself has been targeted by racist abuse on several occasions in the last few years, has taken to X to address the situation. He has given his support to the Barcelona players affected, while also placing his trust in those that will find the people responsible for the reprehensible insults.

“It’s regrettable what happened yesterday at the Bernabeu with racist insults. There is no place for these criminals in our society. All my support to Lamine, Ansu and Raphinha. I know that Real Madrid and the police will do things to identify and punish those responsible!!”

Recently, Vinicius called for Spain to be stripped of its hosting rights if its racism problem did not improve. This latest incident shows that there is still a long way to go before things start to get better.