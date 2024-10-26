(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski double fires Barcelona ahead in El Clasico

Two goals in two minutes from Robert Lewandowski has put Barcelona on the verge of a major El Clasico win at Real Madrid.

The first half in the Spanish capital failed to ignite as a chess match between the two age-old rivals did to produce a breakthrough before the interval.

However, just as the contest looked set for another tight bout in the second period, Lewnadowski showed his razor sharp instincts twice inside 90 seconds.

Marc Casado’s superb line breaking pass released the Poland international in behind the Los Blancos defence and he confidently fired home his first ever league goal against Real Madrid.

LEWANDOWSKI! 🔵🔴 Barcelona take the lead in #ElClásico as the Polish striker continues his incredible run of form 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/Vq5NZxrA9X — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 26, 2024

Just as the hosts looked to settle, Lewandowski escaped his marker inside the Real Madrid box, to power home a header on 56 minutes.

"It's Real Madrid 0-2 Robert Lewandowski!" 🎙️ A massive couple of minutes for Hansi Flick's Barcelona and their superstar striker 😱 pic.twitter.com/7fS6evN7Kx — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 26, 2024

A sensational few minutes of action puts Barcelona on the brink of their first league win away at Real Madrid since 2022 and a six point lead at the top of La Liga.

