(WATCH) Lamine Yamal seals Barcelona win with first ever El Clasico goal

An incredible finale has sealed Barcelona’s El Clasico win over Real Madrid capped by a superb Lamine Yamal clincher.

The first half in Madrid failed to set the pulse racing between the two La Liga rivals with chances at a premium at both ends of the pitch.

However, the second half has been a completely different story for the visitors, as they cruised on to a first league win at Real Madrid since 2022.

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski turned the game on it’s head with two deadly finishes inside two minutes to leave the hosts stunned.

A two-goal lead still kept Real Madrid on the edge of the contest before Lamine Yamal finished off a deadly contest on 77 minutes with a stunning drive.

 

The 17-year-old lived up to his mission of making a crucial impact as Barcelona now move six points clear at the top of the table this weekend.

