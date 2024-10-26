(WATCH) Lamine Yamal seals Barcelona win with first ever El Clasico goal

An incredible finale has sealed Barcelona’s El Clasico win over Real Madrid capped by a superb Lamine Yamal clincher.

The first half in Madrid failed to set the pulse racing between the two La Liga rivals with chances at a premium at both ends of the pitch.

However, the second half has been a completely different story for the visitors, as they cruised on to a first league win at Real Madrid since 2022.

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski turned the game on it’s head with two deadly finishes inside two minutes to leave the hosts stunned.

A two-goal lead still kept Real Madrid on the edge of the contest before Lamine Yamal finished off a deadly contest on 77 minutes with a stunning drive.

What a finish from Lamine Yamal for his first goal in ElClásico!! 😱😱 An incredible night for Barcelona and the Bernabeu is stunned 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/zJIcQUd0iQ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 26, 2024

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Lamine Yamal pic.twitter.com/sUkuHCfu3Z — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) October 26, 2024

The 17-year-old lived up to his mission of making a crucial impact as Barcelona now move six points clear at the top of the table this weekend.

