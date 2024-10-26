Villarreal identify Alex Baena replacement in case release clause is paid

Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena has picked up exactly where he left off last season – as one of the best creators in Spanish football. The Yellow Submarine are well aware that it will be difficult for them to hang onto the 23-year-old beyond next summer.

Baena has a €60m release clause, and has previously been linked with Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, with the Spain international reportedly preferring a move to the Catalan side. Villarreal are already preparing for his exit though, and have set their sights on another former Barcelona target as his potential replacement. MD say that Las Palmas’ Alberto Moleiro is a talent they feel could take over operations in the engine room should Baena leave.

The 21-year-old had a decent debut season in La Liga last year, but has taken a step forward this time round. Now their most creative force, Moleiro also has four goals to his name in his 10 appearances so far. Three years ago Moleiro was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona three years ago, but negotiations broke down at the last minute.