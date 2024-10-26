Spanish manager not interested in Manchester United role if Erik ten Hag gets sack

Manchester United are sounding out their options, should they feel the need to replace Erik ten Hag in the near future. Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is not a candidate to replace the Dutchman though.

Recent reports have claimed that Xavi’s entourage has been contacted twice in the last month to see if he would be interested in taking over from ten Hag if necessary. However Relevo say firmly that Xavi will not become United head coach. Neither should much attention by paid to links to the Qatar national team, as Xavi intends to remain true to his word and see out a year-long sabbatical from management before considering other opportunities.

Certainly it was a taxing time for Xavi on the Barcelona bench, and his final six months made it clear that he was struggling to cope with the pressure. That said, it could be an entirely different situation if he were at another club, giving his connection complicated matters emotionally for the Catalan coach.