Real Madrid ‘probably won’t’ exercise buyback option on impressive defender previously linked with Arsenal

A number of players saw their market value shoot up last season, as Michel and his men performed miracles to finish in third place, ahead of Atletico Madrid. One of those who stayed, to the surprise of some, was left-back Miguel Gutierrez.

Linked with the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich last season, Napoli are the latest side to show interest in the 23-year-old, who was one of La Liga’s most prominent creative forces last season. Relevo report that Gutierrez has been watched on several occasions this season by Antonio Conte’s side, and there were scouts present for their Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava this week.

Gutierrez is on their agenda for the future, and a boost to their pursuit is Real Madrid – Los Blancos are unlikely to activate their €9m buyback option the left-back. The European champions are due 50% of his sell-on fee at any rate.

Few defenders in Spain had a better season than Gutierrez last year, who was a nightmare for the opposition due to the freedom given to him by Michel Sanchez to move inside. While he does not stand out for his defensive qualities, he is no slouch either, and is gifted with pace and plenty of technique.