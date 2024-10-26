Paris Saint-Germain to take Kylian Mbappe to court over €55m salary dispute

Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe did not leave on amicable terms this summer, and their dispute over his unpaid wages continues to rumble on. The mediation provided by the French Professional League ruled in Mbappe’s favour, but PSG have no intention of paying out what they are due him.

Mbappe stopped being paid the full amounts due to him by PSG after they were informed he would be leaving for Real Madrid, with his unpaid wages and bonuses totalling €55m. Despite the ruling from the LFP, PSG continue to refer to an alleged verbal agreement that Mbappe would forego some of his salary if he left when his contract expired. They are set to take the matter to court, say MD, although they claim they are still looking for a ‘friendly solution’.

The fallout between Mbappe and PSG has not been pretty, and the French forward recently intimated that his former club had been behind a smear campaign against his image ahead of the LFP decision. The 25-year-old spent 7 years at the Parc des Princes, and became their record goalscorer, with 256 goals.