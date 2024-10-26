Man United ‘open talks’ with former Barcelona boss

Manchester United remain keen on a move to bring in Xavi Hernandez to replace Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils face a crucial call on their future of their Dutch coach before the November international break.

Ten Hag’s mixed start to the season has increased the pressure on his position and the Premier League giants are open to sacking him.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Xavi is part of a four-man shortlist of options to move to Old Trafford, but the 44-year-old is the rumoured No.1 pick for the club hierarchy.

United are expected to wait until after the next domestic season pause before making a firm decision on Ten Hag after already reportedly holding talks with Xavi.

With the former Barcelona boss currently not attached to any club, he can join United without issue, however, the latest indication hints at the former midfielder not currently being interested, but that will not deter United.

Previous links to the Qatar national team job have reduced with Xavi preferring a club role following a six month break from the game.