Liverpool are reportedly planning for life after Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2025 with a former Barcelona player considered as a replacement.

The Reds will make a renewed contract offer to their right back in the coming weeks as he prepares to make a key call.

His current deal at Anfield expires at the end of the 2024/25 season and he can negotiate a free transfer exit for next summer at the start of 2025.

Real Madrid stand ready to formalise their interest in the 26-year-old and Arne Slot is already looking at future options.

Conor Bradley is expected to step up, if Alexander-Arnold moves on, but Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza is also being considered.

As per reports from Fichajes.net, the 25-year-old has caught the eye of Slot’s scouts, as his post-Barcelona career continues to impress in Galicia.

Barcelona still own 50% of Mingueza’s playing rights, and would pocket a solid return if Liverpool make an offer, with the versatile defender potentially open to a Premier League challenge.