Las Palmas considering allowing star out the door in January amid talk of pre-agreement

Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles was arguably the best in La Liga last season through the first six months of the season, and attracted a great deal of interest in the process. Valles has been sent to the stands by the club though, after refusing to sign a new contract.

Valles was heavily linked to Real Betis in the summer, but the Andalusian side could not agree a deal with Las Palmas. He had been told by the club he would not play again if he did not sign a new deal, but Relevo say that there is a tacit agreement for Valles and Betis to renew talks in june, when his contract at Las Palmas expires.

However Las Palmas could take a change of approach and look for a loan move for Valles until the end of the season in the January transfer window. The Canary Islanders would at the very least save the last six months of his salary in that way.

Sporting Director Luis Helguera certainly wasted no time in finding a quality replacement in Jasper Cillessen, but it will no doubt grate in Gran Canaria that they have not been able to strike a lucrative deal if Valles is to be leaving.