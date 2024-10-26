La Liga make official request to play Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in USA

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: Memphis Depay of Atletico Madrid on the ball whilst under pressure from Ronald Araujo of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on December 03, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

For a long time, La Liga have been trying to push to host games abroad, and it looks as if the process is finally underway. With a push for FIFA to give the green light, and La Liga President Javier Tebas no longer battling with RFEF President Luis Rubiales, the path is much clearer to making it happen.

Barcelona’s home tie at Montjuic against Atletico Madrid, scheduled for the 21st or 22nd of December has been selected as the potential first game to take place outside of Spain, and La Liga are keen to host it in Miami, Florida. Taking the game to the USA would first land at Hard-Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins – were the game to go ahead in Miami, it would occur just 24 hours before the Dolphins face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

As per MD, La Liga have submitted a formal application to the Royal Spanish Football Federation to host the game abroad. The interim board will now evaluate the request, and if they agree to it, then they will elevate the request to UEFA. It is added that the interim board are within their powers to take the decision, and the Catalan daily say it will be the European body that make the definitive call. That permission has a deadline of the 1st of December to make the game happen.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both in favour of the game taking place in Miami, although Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez has voiced his disagreement with the idea. There have been some doubts over who in the RFEF interim board would sign off in the matter all the same, with former interim president Pedro Rocha suspended due to taking decisions that exceeded his powers.

