Inaki Pena: El Clasico win shows Barcelona can beat anyone

Barcelona have fired a warning shot over their La Liga title charge this season according to Inaki Pena.

La Blaugrana end the weekend six points clear at the top of the table following an incredible night at Real Madrid.

A second half double from Robert Lewandowski, and a goal each for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, saw the Catalans storm out of Madrid with an incredible 4-0 win.

Victory in the capital is one thing to be proud of for the buoyant Barcelona fans and players but the timing of the result is also crucial.

The squad headed to Madrid on the back of passing a crucial midweek test, via a dominant 4-1 UEFA Champions League win over Bayern Munich, and Pena believes back-to-back wins shows Barcelona are a force to be reckoned with.

“We came from playing Bayern Munich, we knew this week was key for what is coming in La Liga and we’ve achieved two results that are brutal”, he said at full time.

“We have six points, but there are still many games left. The important matches are against the best teams in the world and we’ve shown we have the ability to beat anyone, we have that mentality and we have changed.”

Up next for Pena and Barcelona is a home derby clash with Espanyol on November 3 as they look to power on before the next international break.