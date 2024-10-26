Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona squad days off after El Clasico masterclass

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick had a reward for his stars after their incredible 4-0 El Clasico win over Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana head back to Catalonia with a six point lead at the top of La Liga on the back of one of their greatest nights in Madrid.

Despite the pressure of heading to the home of the defending Spanish champions, with no league win in Madrid since 2022, Flick’s charges thrived under the microscope.

A dull first half exploded into life after the break with four goals as Barcelona simply ran riot late on.

Flick could not hide his delight and excitement over another major step taken by his emerging squad and the German coach confirmed an extra day off for his players to celebrate and recover.

“When I started here, I wanted to create an environment where players could give their best. Their mentality is brilliant”, he said at full time.

“It wasn’t easy today but we defended very well. We have to continue on this path.

“We can now go home and celebrate this victory. I have given the players two extra days off.”

The squad are expected back in training on October 29 ahead of their next game as they face home derby clash with Espanyol on November 3.