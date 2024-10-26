El Clasico line-ups confirmed! Carlo Ancelotti selects uncommon midfield for Real Madrid-Barcelona clash

El Clasico is finely poised at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid hosting the in-form Barcelona and a three-point deficit between the two sides. The team news is arriving, with Real Madrid first to confirm their line-up.

Carlo Ancelotti has gone for the expected defence with Andriy Lunin and Lucas Vazquez in for injured Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal, with Vazquez captaining the side. Kylian Mbappe was also expected to start alongside Vinicius Junior up front, but the surprise comes in midfield.

🚨EL CLASICO APPROACHES! #RealMadrid have confirmed their line-up with Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde and Bellingham starting behind Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius. At the back as expected, of course no Courtois or Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez is captain. pic.twitter.com/Ad08OapEMB — Football España (@footballespana_) October 26, 2024

With Rodrygo Goes also injured, Ancelotti has gone for Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga across the middle of the pitch, leaving Luka Modric on the bench. An earlier report explained that the idea behind the line-up is for Bellingham and Camavinga to limit the space for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, while Valverde and Tchouameni anchor the middle of pitch.

Barcelona’s line-up is also out, with Hansi Flick opting for Fermin Lopez in midfield ahead of Dani Olmo. It means Flick will have much stronger bench than in recent times, with Olmo, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong to be introduced.