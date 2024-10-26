Diego Simeone unsure on Robin Le Normand return after head trauma injury

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was unable to give a clear answer on when Spain centre-back Robin Le Normand might return to action, after the 27-year-old suffered a head trauma injury. He has missed their last four games, and there is no timeline for his return.

Los Colchoneros still retain the best defence in La Liga, but have suffered two damaging defeats in the Champions League to Lille and Benfica. During those four games without Le Normand, Atletico have conceded nine goals.

Simeone explained that they were focused on Le Normand’s safety first and foremost.

“We still don’t have a clear idea about his return. The important thing is that he comes back well. That’s the only thing we care about.”

Diego Simeone: “Lemar? He’s a player who, at his best, was crucial in winning the league due to his skill and character. Unfortunately, he had that injury, and he’s working hard. Hopefully, we can help him.” pic.twitter.com/3Uj4XGrNXR — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 26, 2024

“Once he is healthy, he can start anew with us like he has just arrived having rested after winning the European Championship,” Simeone told ESPN.

El Cholo was asked about the defensive issues against Lille and Benfica ahead of their Sunday clash with Real Betis, which he said were getting better and better every week.

“Both defensive and offensive prowess make you better… but the reality is decisiveness in the areas and the team that is better in those situations will always be the one closer to winning.”

Atletico Madrid are currently fourth in La Liga, and are unbeaten after 10 games, but five of those matches have been draws. Meanwhile in the Champions League, their win over RB Leipzig stands alone through three games, and they are outside of the play-off places as things stand. Next up in Europe is a trip to Paris Saint-Germain too, although their fixture list does ease a little after that.