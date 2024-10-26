Concern as Spain star leaves pitch in pain with knee injury

Spain have built their success over the last two years on a base formed of Aymeric Laporte and Robin Le Normand, but Luis de la Fuente will certainly be concerned about his Euro 2024-winning duo. Le Normand is currently recovering from a head trauma, and Laporte left Al-Nassr’s clash with Al-Kholood.

Just 35 minutes into the 3-3 draw, Laporte went down holding his knee, clearly in significant pain, and was forced to come off the pitch, detail Marca. The ex-Athletic Club and Manchester City defender is yet to receive a diagnosis, but given the plague of knee injuries that have affected top players recently, La Roja will no doubt be fearing what that diagnosis brings. One positive indicator is that Laporte walked out of the stadium on his own weight.

Aymeric Laporte leaving the stadium. Hoping for some good news soon 🤞 pic.twitter.com/lovvxdeQCh — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) October 25, 2024

Laporte has been linked with a move back to Europe in the last two transfer windows, with Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club and Real Madrid all reportedly looking at him as a potential option. Spain face Denmark and Switzerland next in their Nations League group in November, but La Roja are already qualified, but hopefully de la Fuente will have him back as soon as possible.