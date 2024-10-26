Carlo Ancelotti reminds Barcelona over 2022 glory after 4-0 El Clasico loss

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti delivered a quick history lesson following their 4-0 El Clasico loss to Barcelona.

Los Blancos were left shell shocked at the final whistle as Barcelona sealed their first league win in the Spanish capital since 2022.

Four second half goals did the damage for the hosts as Ancelotti was left frustrated on the touchline as the final whistle blew.

The veteran coach played down a clash with one of the Barcelona coaching staff, following the fourth goal, as he stormed down the tunnel.

However, as the dust settled at the end of the game, Ancelotti had a firm message over his planned response.

Barcelona’s last victory in Madrid came via a 4-0 win in March 2022, however, Real Madrid still cruised to the La Liga title and beat Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris.

“The result doesn’t reflect what happened. They deserved to win but it was a close game until the first goal”, he said.

“We have to learn from this. Self-criticism is fundamental. But we don’t throw everything in the bin – our first half was good.

“The last time we lost 4-0 at home to Barcelona we won La Liga and the Champions League. We won’t stop fighting.”

Ancelotti’s words will be tested when Real Madid return to La Liga action next weekend on the road at Valencia on November 2.