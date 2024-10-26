Carlo Ancelotti makes big call for El Clasico line-up against Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was left with a decision to make after Rodrygo Goes picked up an injury in midweek, ensuring he would need to change from his 4-3-3 that he had used at the start of the season for El Clasico. It looks as if Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will start at Luka Modric’s expense.

It always seemed likely that one of the trio would miss out, with Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde certain to be somewhere behind Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior up front. Marca report that Ancelotti has made up his mind, and he will use Camavinga and Bellingham as wider players in a midfield four, with Valverde and Tchouameni behind them in the middle.

The main purpose behind the move is to give Real Madrid security in defence, trying to minimise the space that Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have. They may drop into the middle at times, but they will also try to create doubts for Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, when they decide whether to go forward or not. Ancelotti wants to create indecision on their part.

If indeed that is the case, Real Madrid will loose the control and incisiveness that Modric provides in the middle of the pitch. With Barcelona’s high line likely to be Real Madrid’s primary point of attack, Modric is perhaps their best bet at bypassing that high line. In addition to the points above though, Camavinga’s inclusion will provide a physically imposing and combative midfield block, perhaps allowing them to win the ball back quicker.