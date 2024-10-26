Carlo Ancelotti claimed he was backed by Barcelona boss Hansi Flick over an El Clasico touchline row.

A night of frustration for Ancelotti ended with his side beaten 4-0 by their old rivals in Madrid to move six points clear at the top of the table.

As the fourth goal was fired home by Raphinha, TV cameras spotted an unsavoury incident between the two benches, as Barcelona celebrated wildly.

La Blaugrana substitutes and coaches appeared to dart into Ancelotti’s technical area and the Italian was irked by the incident.

According to MD, Flick is angry with the behaviour of the Barcelona bench today, which is why Ancelotti was complaining about this. pic.twitter.com/IdK8QPMOcS — Saeed ALHejaili (@saeed3373) October 26, 2024

Ancelotti could be seen speaking with Flick, before going immediately down the tunnel at full time, following brief exchange.

Flick appeared to acknowledge Ancelotti’s point on the matter and the latter indicated so in his post match press conference.

“There was no problem with Flick… but one of his assistants did not behave like a gentleman in the celebrations. I told him that, and Flick agreed”, he said.

Despite the final result, Ancelotti was in defiant mood after the game, as he readily remined Barcelona of their last 4-0 win in Madrid, in 2022, where his team still went on to win a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double.

Images via Ziggo Sport