Barcelona talks for new contract with star ‘progressing well’ following latest meeting with agent

Barcelona are finally enjoying themselves on the pitch again, and Pedri has been at the heart of their early season success, controlling and directing matters for Hansi Flick. The Catalan giants are keen to ensure it lasts for a long time.

The Canary Islander is out of contract in 2026, and has been earmarked as their top priority in terms of contract renewals. On Thursday his agent was seen at the Ciutat Esportiva meeting with Sporting Director Deco, and now Fabrizio Romano has given an update, explaining that the talks continue to progress in the right direction. The Italian transfer journalist says that both sides are keen to get the deal done.

🔵🔴 Discussions between Barça and Pedri over new deal are progressing as both parties want to get the extension done. Positive feelings after one more meeting, Pedri is considered key part of Barcelona project. pic.twitter.com/SK4ArkqSfJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2024

So far Pedri has played 13 games, scoring three goals and giving 2 assists this season, despite often operating from a deeper role. While he cuts a veteran figure in Barcelona’s midfield, the Spain playmaker is just 21 years of age still. His recent form suggests he is back to something like his best, which was rarely seen last year. It is also believed that Barcelona touched on Noah Darvich’s future during the meeting, as he shares the same representative.