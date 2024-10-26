Barcelona storm the Bernabeu to smash Real Madrid 4-0

Barcelona stormed to one of their greatest El Clasico wins as the Catalans smashed out a 4-0 win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

In the first meeting between La Blaugrana and Real Madrid this season the stakes were high in the Spanish capital.

Barcelona were aiming to extend their three point lead at the top of the table up against the defending champions.

A low-key first half hinted at a battle of attrition after the restart before Barcelona took control of the game in spectacular fashion.

Robert Lewandowski’s amazing start to the season continued as he fired home two goals in two minutes before hour mark.

That had Real Madrid rocked, but not out of the contest, as they chased a famous comeback late on.

However, it was to be a night dominated by Barcelona against their fiercest foes, as 17-year-old Lamine Yamal smashed home his first-ever El Clasico goal to stun the home crowd.

Captain Raphinha pounced on a defensive mistake late on, to make it four for Barcelona, to claim a result that will reverberate across Europe in the coming days.

