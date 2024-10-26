Barcelona still interested in Brazilian right-back linked with move to Premier League

Barcelona have been able to count on quality right-back performances from Jules Kounde, but it was something of a surprise when Joao Cancelo did not return for a second season on loan in Catalonia, after both the Portuguese and Barcelona President Joan Laporta said publicly they were keen to make it happen.

It has left the Blaugrana with only Kounde and youngster Hector Fort as more natural options for the position, although Ronald Araujo and Marc Casado have been used there in the past. However Barcelona are still looking at potential options, and Relevo say that Monaco right-back Vanderson remains on their shortlist. They saw him up close during Monaco’s win over Barcelona last month.

Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier (22) has been mentioned for Barcelona behind the scenes. @MigRico — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 26, 2024

The Brazilian right-back would be a difficult deal for Barcelona to do though, as he would cost over €20m. Making his Brazil debut last year, he recently earned a call-up to the Selecao, and has been linked to the likes of Manchester United. He also recently renewed his deal until 2028.

Vanderson has been rumoured to be on Barcelona’s interest for multiple years now, and the fact that Brazilian-Portuguese Sporting Director Deco is now in charge is unlikely to hurt. Given Barcelona are already thinking about long-term replacements for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski, it seems unlikely they will spend big on the right-back position in the near future.