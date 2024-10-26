Barcelona star Raphinha admits he considered leaving the club – ‘Man, there were several moments’

Barcelona winger Raphinha has admitted that he had doubts about continuing at the club, after a tricky first two seasons in Catalunya. The Brazilian stuck it out though, and has been in inspired form so far this season, winning over the fans in the process.

So far he has 16 goal contributions in 13 games, including two hat-tricks, and has taken to his new leadership role as one of the vice-captains. Previously he has spoken about football ‘destroying’ players mentally, and it sounds as if Raphinha has been through it.

“Man, there were several moments, not just one [when I considered leaving Barça],” he explained to ESPN. “My first six months here, the period from the summer transfer window until the World Cup, was a season in which I didn’t have the best of starts, so it crossed my mind to leave the club.

“There was a lot of self doubt. I have a nasty habit of criticising myself heavily, so to speak, so that pressure made me think about leaving. Then, obviously, after the World Cup I had a huge turnaround, managing to put up great numbers in six months.”

Raphinha was constantly linked with a move away over the last year, with plenty of talk about his exit being used to fund a move for Nico Williams. He recently commented on a video of a shirt with Williams wearing his number, which he did not take kindly to.

“Last season, after the injuries I had, the sending off [against Getafe], and also at the end of the season, seeing a lot of things that the club wanted to sell me, that the fans wanted me to leave, it also ends up crossing your mind to leave, to go somewhere where there’s no pressure.”

However Raphinha has backed away from that idea, and pushing through the pressure, and this season coming out the other side.

“Football has to have a little pressure. I’ve always dreamed of playing for big clubs, playing big games for the national team, and you can’t realise those dreams without pressure, the pressure comes with it.”

“So, thank God, I didn’t let myself get carried away by those thoughts that, naturally, end up going through your head. I just focused on working hard and adapting to the new roles I’d have to play on the pitch.”

Perhaps the finest example of it in the Barcelona squad, almost the entire team is an example of how much of a part confidence and mentality play for footballers. The Blaugrana now look an entirely different outfit under Hansi Flick. Now, the talk is about Raphinha potentially being handed a new deal by Barcelona.