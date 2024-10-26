Barcelona line up new deal for forward – attacker is open to committing future

Barcelona have a number of contract situations to resolve, and so anyone with a contract beyond 2026 is unlikely to be a priority for Sporting Director Deco. However there is a symphony of intentions between himself and Raphinha.

According to Sport, after Barcelona have addressed new deals for Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha will be the next in line to receive a new deal. The Brazilian still has three years remaining on his contract until 2027, but is open to committing his future to the club even further down the line.

There were those at the club were open to his exit, especially if a €100m offer from Saudi Arabia arrived. However his turning around of the situation now has few willing to part with him these days.

It would certainly be an interesting negotiating table. Raphinha is yet to hire an agent since Deco ended their relationship in order to become Barcelona’s Sporting Director. The Brazilian-Portuguese has always been one of Raphinha’s strongest backers at the club, and played a key role in his arrival at Barcelona from Leeds United for €58m.