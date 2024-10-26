Barcelona identify goalkeeper who kept out Kylian Mbappe and Real madrid as long-term option

Barcelona are sizing up their options in goal for next season already, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen undergoing surgery for the third time in the last four years. One of the options they have identified has already shown his worth against Real Madrid.

Lille have come out on top of both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, with 22-year-old Lucas Chevalier conceding just once in the process. According to Relevo, his name has been mentioned as a potential option, as a young, tall and impressive goalkeeper.

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has also been named as a player that Barcelona are keen on, but with both Chevalier and the Portuguese, the Blaugrana would likely be required to make a major investment. Whether they will be in a position to do so is another matter. Bart Verbruggen, Mio Backhhaus, Alvaro Valles and Joan Garcia are also supposedly on their radar.