“We have a player that can score 45 goals” – Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe ahead of El Clasico debut

On Saturday, the BMV (Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior) trio will get their first outing in El Clasico. Hopes are high for them, although Barcelona will provide a very strong test.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke on the three standout performers, starting with Bellingham. As per Diario AS, he is not concerned about the Englishman’s lack of goals, as Real Madrid now have Mbappe as a natural goalscorer.

“Last season he was decisive in scoring goals because we had lost an important striker like Benzema. We don’t have that problem this year because we have a player who can score 45 goals.”

On Mbappe, Ancelotti has been pleased with his performances, despite that fact that he has not met expectations.

“We are satisfied, because he has scored goals. He is important for the team, against Dortmund he was very present in both goals. Neither me, nor the squad nor him are in a hurry. Obviously he is going to do better because he has all the qualities to do better.”

And with Vinicius, Ancelotti has expressed his pride at being able to coach him at Real Madrid on a day-to-day basis.

“It means coaching one of the best in the world – a boy who is still very humble, he has progressed a lot. I believe without a doubt that it will be the next Ballon d’Or.”