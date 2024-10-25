Sergio Aguero backs Julian Alvarez to be massive success at Atletico Madrid

Julian Alvarez had a very rough start to life at Atletico Madrid, having signed from Manchester City in a big-money deal during the summer. He managed only two goals in his first 10 appearances, although things do appear to be turning around in recent weeks.

In his last three matches for Atleti, Alvarez has been involved in three goals (scored two, assisted one). Things are looking up for him, and another Argentinian striker that played for Los Colchoneros is backing him to be a major success at the Metropolitano.

As per MD, Sergio Aguero gave his thoughts on La Arana, whom he knows well.

“I have a relationship from when he was at City and I congratulated him for going to Madrid, which is a very nice city and similar to Buenos Aires. In terms of play he is going to suffer compared to when he was at City. We all know how Cholo Simeone’s team plays and whatever they have they will have to score. Anyone can fail and sometimes they can’t score and there will always be criticism. You have to be patient.

“What Julian will surely transmit, someone else will not: attitude and desire to win. He will not disappoint in what Atletico Madrid like. I hope it goes well for him but it all depends on the style of play and the coach.”