Real Madrid without two stars as expected for El Clasico battle

Real Madrid host Barcelona in their first El Clasico meeting of the 2024/25 season this weekend with two key stars absent.

Los Blancos are looking to close the gap on the current La Liga pace setters as La Blaugrana land in the Spanish capital.

However, the hosts face their age-old foes missing two starters from the midweek UEFA Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Victory against the Bundesliga giants came at a cost with first choice goal keeper Thibaut Courtois suffering another injury setback this season and Rodrygo Goes tearing a hamstring muscle.

🚨As expected, Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo Goes miss out on #ElClasico for Real Madrid 👋 Brahim Diaz returns #RealMadridBarcelona https://t.co/P9phXkA3Ny — Football España (@footballespana_) October 25, 2024

As expected, neither player is included in the matchday squad to face Barcelona, with Courtois set for a two-week absence, and Rodrygo out until after the November international break.

Carlo Ancelotti will rotate Andriy Lunin in as Courtois’ replacement, but the lack of Rodrgyo could trigger more positional tweaks, alongside a cover option for the Brazilian at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.