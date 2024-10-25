Real Madrid icon identifies “big task” facing Carlo Ancelotti ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid have had a far from convincing start to the 2024-25 season, although victory against Barcelona on Saturday would ensure that the two clubs would be level on points at the top of La Liga. Given their respective campaigns so far, that would be damage control from Los Blancos.

The struggles that Real Madrid have had have taken many by surprise, given how strong their squad is. However, club icon Guti somewhat understands it, as he believes that individuals’ egos are somewhat response. As per Marca, he will expect big things if that problem can be managed.

“I hope this generation wins more than ours. We had a great squad, but this generation has a lot of talent to win more things. It’s difficult to achieve it when there are so many egos in the dressing room, that’s Ancelotti’s big task.”

There is no doubt that Real Madrid’s squad is one of the best in Europe, and there are many extremely talented individuals. They have been questions about whether they are performing effectively as a team, although they will have the chance to show that during El Clasico on Saturday.