Real Madrid add Argentinian starlet to centre-back shortlist

In 2025, Real Madrid are expected to pursue the signing of a new central defender. For now, Carlo Ancelotti only has Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao as natural first team options, and although David Alaba is set to return in the next couple of months, there will be doubts about the level that he can operate at.

Numerous players have been added to Real Madrid’s shortlist, including Castello Lukeba, Vitor Reis and Aymeric Laporta, who has remained on there since a move during the summer did not pan out. A lesser-known option that Los Blancos are looking at is Valentin Gomez, who is a 21-year-old centre-back for Velez Sarsfield.

According to Diario AS, Gomez is someone that Real Madrid have been aware of for a while, although it is only now that he is emerging as a possible transfer target. However, it’s also noted that River Plate and Boca Juniors are also interested in his services.

Gomez would be a low-risk signing for Real Madrid, as his transfer fee would not be excessive. However, club officials may decide that a more established player is wanted, especially as there are plenty of doubts about the first team’s defensive situation.