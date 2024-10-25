Premier League clubs fearing proposed Barcelona-Atletico Madrid USA fixture

This week, there has been lots of speculation surrounding the proposal moving of Barcelona’s fixture against Atletico Madrid, which is scheduled for the 21st of December. As per these reports, La Liga want to match moved to the United States, thus becoming the first major league to host a game stateside.

Atleti have reportedly signed off on the proposal, although it is still far from being a reality. If it does happen, it would be a new market that La Liga can exploit, and this is seen as bad news for the Premier League.

As reported by the Daily Mail (via Marca), there are a number of clubs that are fearing La Liga’s proposed move into the United States market, as it could mean that they are left behind in terms of another revenue stream.

There are plenty that have opposed the idea of Barcelona–Atletico Madrid being moved, and this includes supporters of both clubs. For now, the matter remains open.