Manchester United could make a renewed free transfer push to sign Alphonso Davies in 2025.

The Canada international looks increasingly likely to leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Despite months of talks between the Bundesliga giants and Davies’ representatives, no breakthrough has been reached, with the club reportedly ending talks in September.

As the speculation builds over his next move, the 23-year-old has been widely linked with a move to Real Madrid, as a free agent.

Real Madrid are happy to wait to make a move in the free market, with United’s interest wavering, as changes are expected at Old Trafford in the coming months.

However, as per reports from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils remain firmly interested in Davies after making an informal approach to his agent.

United are looking for a new left back but Davies could wait to see if they secure UEFA Champions League qualification before making a decision,