Spain star Pedro Porro could swap Premier League clubs in 2025 with Manchester City tracking him with interest.

Right backs are expected to be popular next summer with Real Madrid pushing for a free transfer deal on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Los Blancos have highlighted Alexander-Arnold as their No.1 target to bolster that area with Porro rumoured to be a Plan B pick.

However, as per reports from Football Insider, City are ready to act quickly to convince him against a return to his native country.

Spurs will battle to keep Porro in North London, despite the temptation of replacing Kyle Walker in Pep Guardiola’s defence, with his current Tottenham contract running until 2028.

Porro will consider his options in the coming months and qualification for the UEFA Champions League in 2025/26 could be a key factor in keeping him with his present team.

With Alexander-Arnold viewed as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal in the Spanish capital, Porro could be the veteran’s future La Roja cover, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.