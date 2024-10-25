Lamine Yamal shows off bold new look for El Clasico showdown

All eyes will be on Lamine Yamal as Barcelona face off with Real Madrid in El Clasico action tomorrow.

The Catalans head to the capital as the current La Liga leaders with a three point lead over their oldest foes.

However, they will need to change the record from recent meetings, if they want to emerge with a positive result from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Lamine Yamal started his first El Clasico game in Madrid in April, at the back end of last season, as the hosts won 3-2 win.

That made it two wins from two for Los Blancos in 2023/24, with Jude Bellingham scoring the winner in both games, but Lamine Yamal has indicated his determination to make a major mark this time.

The 17-year-old continues to show fearlessness on the big stage, and he will sport a new look, as part of a collaboration with jewellers Twojeys, with El Clasico themed braces.

He was spotted wearing them in Barcelona’s final training session ahead of the game with La Liga passing them as fine to play in.

Images via Lamine Yamal Xtra on Twitter/X