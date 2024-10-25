Lamine Yamal compares Barcelona fans to his mother in emotional message

Lamine Yamal has paid tribute to the support offered by Barcelona’s fans.

The 17-year-old has catapulted to global fame in the last 12 months for club and country.

His rise from La Masia prospect to vital first team player has been sensational as the Catalan-born winger confirms himself as a superstar.

Predictions over his future could lead to the very top as shown by his summer role in Spain’s Euro 2024 title win.

The club and his family remain vital stabilising influences in his life and he admitted the roar of the La Blaugrana fans often reminds of his mother as a source of inspiration.

“When I receive the ball, the crowd cheers loudly and I get a feeling I’ve never had before. It’s as if my mother is standing there telling me to go past my opponent. It’s a feeling I can’t describe, but it’s incredible”, as per an interview with the club’s social channels.

Ahead of the biggest game of the season, in an El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid, Lamine Yamal has stated his desire to score a first goal in the fixture and leave his mark in Madrid.