“It’s not right” – Barcelona manager Hansi Flick critical of Real Madrid TV referee videos

Saturday’s first Clasico meeting of the season promises to be a pressure-cooking encounter. The stakes are already high for both Real Madrid and Barcelona, which is why there will be plenty of scrutiny on Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez, who will be the on-field referee at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ahead of the match, Real Madrid TV released another of their infamous referee scrutiny videos, which they used to highlight the “errors” made by Sanchez Martinez in matches involving Los Blancos.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, who will be taking charge in his first competitive El Clasico, was asked about the subject during his pre-match press conference, as per MD.

“I didn’t know about the Real Madrid TV videos, it’s not right that this is done.

“The referees have a very hard job, and my job is to prepare the players. I have a great deal of experience and have never had problems with referees. I told the team at the beginning of the season that the focus should be on performance, not on referees. We can’t be with these things, but with the energy at full throttle and focus on our performance.”

Real Madrid have been regularly called out for making these videos, although they are unlikely to stop anytime soon. Barcelona won’t be too fazed by it, as they go in search of a six-point cushion between themselves and their bitter rivals.