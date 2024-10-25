Hansi Flick tight-lipped on Barcelona selection dilemma for El Clasico

Hansi Flick is getting ready for his first competitive El Clasico experience. He led Barcelona to victory during the pre-season match-up against Real Madrid, but this will be a completely difference environment.

Speaking to the media on Friday (via MD), Flick spoke on the fixture. Specifically, he discussed possible changes to his high-line approach that Real Madrid could look to exploit with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

“We have our approach and ideas, we already had them against Bayern and we realised that we had to improve. In every game we have to adapt to the next game and now it’s time to adapt again. It’s like in all games, now we play against Real Madrid and all the players are very prepared, but I trust my players because they are doing great – with more possession and in attacks, with and without the ball. We have shown it and we will continue to show it.”

Flick refused to hint at any early team news, meaning that it is still open to interpretation whether Fermin Lopez will continue in the line-up, or whether Dani Olmo will return for Barcelona.

“I haven’t decided yet if he will start or not, but you know, he was involved in three goals. It’s exactly what we want for him and he’s shown it. We’re very happy that he’s back after injury, and the fact that he showed that performance was great.”