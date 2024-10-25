Hansi Flick reveals huge Lamine Yamal tactical plus ahead of El Clasico

Lamine Yamal is set for a key Barcelona role in tomorrow’s El Clasico battle with Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana arrive in the Spanish capital as the current La Liga leaders with a three point edge on their old rivals.

Their 17-year-old starlet appeared in all three El Clasico games in his breakthrough 2023/24 season including a start in Madrid in April.

However, as his development continues to rocket, he will be vital to the visitors, as they aim for a first away El Clasico league win since 2022.

Ahead of the game, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick spoke about Lamine Yamal’s enduring influence in his team, despite his tender age.

Flick hailed his humble improvements and willingness to defend as part of the overall team effort as seen in the midweek UEFA Champions League 4-1 win against Bayern Munich.

“For the Bayern Munich game I wanted several things from him. The most important was to press Alphonso Davies from defence into midfield because when he starts to attack we know how important he is”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Lamine Yamal is a fantastic player, you could see that against Bayern. The Bayern players were watching him and keeping an eye on him – that’s a great honour. He’s more than met the objectives we set for ourselves with him.”

Flick was tight lipped over his starting line up plans for Real Madrid but the German coach could stick with an unchanged team from their win over his old team.